    U.S. Navy members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    U.S. Coast Guard members discuss unit armament capabilities with members from the U.S. Navy during a tour aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126).

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 03:43
    Photo ID: 7401480
    VIRIN: 220429-G-SQ148-342
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 3 of 3], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Indo Pacific
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    Sector Honolulu
    District 14

