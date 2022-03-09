Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Frank Weyer, from Jonesville, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, shakes hands with Joseph Calvaruso, interim president of Albion College, during the football game's halftime show at Sprankle-Sprandel Stadium in Albion, Michigan, September 3, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 17:39 Photo ID: 7401200 VIRIN: 220903-N-DN657-1136 Resolution: 4413x2942 Size: 1.53 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Hometown: JONESVILLE, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.