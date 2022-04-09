B-52s support bomber task force

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts a Bomber Task Force mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.'s ability to address a global security environment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)
