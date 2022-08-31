Red Tail Connection: Fabrication

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Messer and 332d Aerial Expeditionary Wing leadership visit the fabrication shop, 332d Aerospace Ground Equipment at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 22, 2022. AGE is responsible for repairing, fabricating or replacing the parts and equipment needed to carry out flight missions. These immersion visits provide greater insight into the unique skillsets every airman brings to the 332d AEW Red Tail team. (U.S. Air Force photo by: 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot)

