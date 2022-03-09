12CAB Conducts MANPADS Threat Lane

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ray "Charlie" Smith, aviation mission survivability officer, headquarters and headquarters company, 1st General Support Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, stands with Spc. Riley Harris, aircraft powerplant repairs, Delta Company,1st General Support Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, Sgt. Jamal Brower, aviation operations specialist, headquarters and headquarters company, 1st General Support Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, Spc. Seth Lyman, human resources specialist, headquarters and headquarters company, 1st General Support Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, and Spc. Bradley Thomas, poses for a photo as an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter hovers in the background at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sep.3, 2022. The Hohenfels Training Area provides a unique terrain that allows the aircraft to conduct realistic nap of the earth flying. Saber Junction 22 provides a combat training center rotation for the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to assess the brigade's readiness to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allied and partner nations. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

