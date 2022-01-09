Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is your sector [Image 7 of 8]

    This is your sector

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Everhart 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgian Defense Forces scan their sectors of fire for a defensive position training scenario held during Noble Partner located in the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7400472
    VIRIN: 220901-A-JP720-007
    Resolution: 5533x3076
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is your sector [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

