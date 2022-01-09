This is your sector

Georgian Defense Forces scan their sectors of fire for a defensive position training scenario held during Noble Partner located in the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.)

