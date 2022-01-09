Georgian Defense Forces scan their sectors of fire for a defensive position training scenario held during Noble Partner located in the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7400472
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-JP720-007
|Resolution:
|5533x3076
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This is your sector [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Victor Everhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgian Defense Forces Execute Defensive Positioning Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT