    Pacific Partnership 2022 participates in restoration project at Rove's Children's Park

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Dylan Slater 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Steelworker Constructionman Samual Hrobsky, from Jefferson, Wisconsin, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One, sands down the paint from playground equipment during a park restoration project at Rove Children’s Park in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Dylan Slater)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 03:17
    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Soloman Islands
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

