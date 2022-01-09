HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Steelworker Constructionman Samual Hrobsky, from Jefferson, Wisconsin, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One, sands down the paint from playground equipment during a park restoration project at Rove Children’s Park in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Dylan Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 03:17 Photo ID: 7400452 VIRIN: 220901-N-EI222-3917 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.93 MB Location: SB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 participates in restoration project at Rove's Children's Park, by SN Dylan Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.