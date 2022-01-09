Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 visits park restoration site [Image 1 of 2]

    Mission Commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 visits park restoration site

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Steelworker Constructionman Samual Hrobsky, from Jefferson, Wisconsin, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One, smooths the metal on playground equipment at Rove Park during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 03:20
    This work, Mission Commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 visits park restoration site [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Soloman Islands
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

