Mission Commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 visits park restoration site

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Steelworker Constructionman Samual Hrobsky, from Jefferson, Wisconsin, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One, smooths the metal on playground equipment at Rove Park during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

