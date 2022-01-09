Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Perform Surgery aboard Mercy

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) medical personnel perform surgery aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

