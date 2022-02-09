Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSNG at Northwest Jackson Middle School assist with Water in Jackson

    MSNG at Northwest Jackson Middle School assist with Water in Jackson

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers load a pallet of water with a forklift at Northwest Jackson Middle School in Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. Nearly 20,000 cars received water on the first day of the operation, consisting of seven sites through Jackson for people to collect bottled water, hand sanitizer and non-potable water from water buffalo trucks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 19:20
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Water
    Citizen Soldier
    Support
    MSNG
    TF298
    JacksonWaterCrisis2022

