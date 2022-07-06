NPS Assistant Professor Patrick McClure lectures on neural networks and computer vision during an immersive, three-day executive course on artificial intelligence and machine learning developed by NPS, Stanford University and the Defense Innovation Unit, in support of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:05 Photo ID: 7400015 VIRIN: 220607-D-AE587-2001 Resolution: 800x480 Size: 41.95 KB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPS, Partners Develop Executive Course on AI/ML Foundations for Senior Leaders, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.