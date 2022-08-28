Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games [Image 19 of 23]

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Roger Wollenberg 

    Military Health System

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2022) Air Force defeats Ukraine to win the gold medal in sitting volleyball during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, on Aug. 28, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (DoD Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:58
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

