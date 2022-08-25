Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Lake Erie Basin Partnership Meeting [Image 4 of 4]

    Western Lake Erie Basin Partnership Meeting

    TIFFIN, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug was a keynote speaker at the Western Lake Erie Basin Partnership Meeting held at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, August 24, 2022. Topics discussed during the meeting included algal blooms, phosphorus runoff and solutions to these problems. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    This work, Western Lake Erie Basin Partnership Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Lake Erie
    Buffalo District
    Heidelberg University

