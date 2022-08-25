The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug was a keynote speaker at the Western Lake Erie Basin Partnership Meeting held at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, August 24, 2022. Topics discussed during the meeting included algal blooms, phosphorus runoff and solutions to these problems. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

Date Taken: 08.25.2022
Location: TIFFIN, OH, US