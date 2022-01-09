Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS bridges gap between MilSpo workforce, local employers [Image 2 of 2]

    ACS bridges gap between MilSpo workforce, local employers

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Center for Economic Empowerment and Development have partnered to bring back the MilSpo Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep. 15 at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. The event offers the opportunity for military spouses to network with local employers, have resumes reviewed, attend informational sessions, get professional headshots taken and more. (U.S. Army flyer by Audra Satterlee, ACS Marketing)

