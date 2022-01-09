Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Center for Economic Empowerment and Development have partnered to bring back the MilSpo Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep. 15 at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. The event offers the opportunity for military spouses to network with local employers, have resumes reviewed, attend informational sessions, get professional headshots taken and more. (U.S. Army flyer by Audra Satterlee, ACS Marketing)
ACS bridges gap between MilSpo workforce, local employers
