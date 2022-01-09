Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Center for Economic Empowerment and Development have partnered to bring back the MilSpo Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep. 15 at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. The event offers the opportunity for military spouses to network with local employers, have resumes reviewed, attend informational sessions, get professional headshots taken and more. (U.S. Army flyer by Audra Satterlee, ACS Marketing)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7399641 VIRIN: 220902-A-A4510-002 Resolution: 1260x1260 Size: 0 B Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACS bridges gap between MilSpo workforce, local employers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.