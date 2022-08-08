U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Lambert, an administrative clerk, with Recruiting Station Harrisburg is promoted to the rank of sergeant in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Aug. 8, 2022. Lambert was promoted to the rank of sergeant for his hard work and dedication to RS Harrisburg and the Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew J. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:39 Photo ID: 7399301 VIRIN: 220808-M-FQ572-1002 Resolution: 9504x5344 Size: 2.38 MB Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine to be Promoted [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.