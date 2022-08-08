Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine to be Promoted [Image 2 of 5]

    Marine to be Promoted

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Smith 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Lambert, an administrative clerk, with Recruiting Station Harrisburg is promoted to the rank of sergeant in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Aug. 8, 2022. Lambert was promoted to the rank of sergeant for his hard work and dedication to RS Harrisburg and the Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew J. Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:39
    Photo ID: 7399301
    VIRIN: 220808-M-FQ572-1002
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine to be Promoted [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

