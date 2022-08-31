Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 95 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 95 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew transfers Cuban migrants from the cutter Diligence to the cutter William Trump off Key West, Florida, Aug. 31, 2022. Coast Guard cutters hold migrants interdicted at sea until they are repatriated to their country of origin. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    TAGS

    Sector Key West
    Cuba
    Migrant Interdiction
    OPSEW

