    Coast Guard repatriates 83 Haitians to Haiti [Image 3 of 3]

    CUBA

    08.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer alerted Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders of this sailing vessel about 22 miles east of Cuba, Aug. 29, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on Sept. 1, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Sector Key West
    Cuba
    Migrant Interdiction
    OPSEW

