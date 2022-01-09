220901-N-WF272-1100 NEW CASTLE, Del. (Sept. 1, 2022) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Darren Borman Jr., a native of Philadelphia, assigned to Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, participates in the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7399116
|VIRIN:
|220901-N-WF272-1100
|Resolution:
|5992x3987
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide E6 advancement exam [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT