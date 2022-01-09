Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7399116 VIRIN: 220901-N-WF272-1100 Resolution: 5992x3987 Size: 2.49 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide E6 advancement exam [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.