    Devil Raiders host Expeditionary Center command team visit.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Davon Taylor, left, 321st Contingency Response Squadron porter, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, right, U.S. Expeditionary Center commander, on mission-related equipment Aug. 24, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Devil Raiders had the opportunity to showcase their mission to the newest commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, Maj. Gen. John Klein, along with Chief Master Sgt. Freeman and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

