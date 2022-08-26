Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antiterrorism month is over, but remaining vigilant must continue

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees and the public have a critical role to play when something doesn’t look right. Antiterrorism Awareness iWATCH Army is a modern version of neighborhood watch focused on the threat of terrorist activity. It encourages people to identify and report suspicious behavior to military police or local law enforcement for investigation. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:55
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    USACE
    Antiterrorism
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    iWatch
    iWatch Army

