U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees and the public have a critical role to play when something doesn’t look right. Antiterrorism Awareness iWATCH Army is a modern version of neighborhood watch focused on the threat of terrorist activity. It encourages people to identify and report suspicious behavior to military police or local law enforcement for investigation. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7398218 VIRIN: 220826-A-EO110-2001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.26 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antiterrorism month is over, but remaining vigilant must continue, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.