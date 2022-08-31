Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond flames: The brotherhood between two Dover fire stations [Image 2 of 2]

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Timothy Marker, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts his hand on the shoulder of Jason Boc, Dover Fire Department 1st fire line captain, at the Dover Fire Department in Dover, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2022. The fire station on Dover Air Force Base and the Dover Fire Department often work together, rendering mutual aid and training every week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7397974
    VIRIN: 220831-F-IF976-1001
    Resolution: 5764x3835
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    This work, Beyond flames: The brotherhood between two Dover fire stations [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    Dover AFB
    436th CES
    Dover AFB Fire and Emergency Services
    Dover Fire Department

