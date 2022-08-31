Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative [Image 3 of 3]

    Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    220831-N-UA321-1003 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 31, 2022) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Sofya Frenkel sorts through baskets in a classroom at Deep Creek Elementary School during Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads' 6th Annual Servicing our Schools initiative Aug. 31. More than 250 military members from various commands supported 28 elementary, middle, and high schools in the city of Chesapeake during the initiative. These military members helped lighten the load for school teachers by volunteering to help them set up their classrooms for the upcoming academic year. This effort allowed the teachers to focus on other responsibilities related to planning, developing, and organizing student instruction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 22:07
    Photo ID: 7397287
    VIRIN: 220831-N-UA321-1003
    Resolution: 2602x3360
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative
    Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative
    Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    schools
    US Navy
    community engagement
    NSA Hampton Roads
    Servicing Our Schools
    Chesapeake Public Schools

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT