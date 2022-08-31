Military Members Volunteer During 6th Annual Servicing Our Schools Initiative

220831-N-UA321-1003 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 31, 2022) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Sofya Frenkel sorts through baskets in a classroom at Deep Creek Elementary School during Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads' 6th Annual Servicing our Schools initiative Aug. 31. More than 250 military members from various commands supported 28 elementary, middle, and high schools in the city of Chesapeake during the initiative. These military members helped lighten the load for school teachers by volunteering to help them set up their classrooms for the upcoming academic year. This effort allowed the teachers to focus on other responsibilities related to planning, developing, and organizing student instruction.

