    U.S. Coast Guard arrives for planned port visit in Cairns, Australia [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Coast Guard arrives for planned port visit in Cairns, Australia

    CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA

    08.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) arrives in Cairns for engagements with Australian Defence and Home Affairs partners and local representatives, Aug. 31, 2022. The Oliver Henry is the first FRC ever to fly the Australian ensign. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in Oceania as part of Operation Blue Pacific, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. Op Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission U.S. Coast Guard endeavor promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships with our regional partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Freddy Hofschneider)

    TAGS

    Australia
    partnerships
    FRC
    Blue Pacific
    IUUF

