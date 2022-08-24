McConnell Airmen, KC-46s conduct ECE 22-08 in Qatar

Two U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasuses depart McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Aug. 24, 2022. The KC-46A’s are two of four aircraft participating in a multi-week Employment Capability Exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

