Two U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasuses depart McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Aug. 24, 2022. The KC-46A’s are two of four aircraft participating in a multi-week Employment Capability Exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:22
|Photo ID:
|7396417
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-EV810-1049
|Resolution:
|4066x2705
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell Airmen, KC-46s conduct ECE 22-08 in Qatar [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
