    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell Airmen, KC-46s conduct ECE 22-08 in Qatar [Image 4 of 4]

    McConnell Airmen, KC-46s conduct ECE 22-08 in Qatar

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasuses depart McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Aug. 24, 2022. The KC-46A’s are two of four aircraft participating in a multi-week Employment Capability Exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7396417
    VIRIN: 220824-F-EV810-1049
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Airmen, KC-46s conduct ECE 22-08 in Qatar [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    McConnell
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    KC-46
    ECE

