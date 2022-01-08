Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Airmen recount deployment during OAR [Image 1 of 2]

    Dover AFB Airmen recount deployment during OAR

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Noah Pascarella, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, poses for a photo in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 1, 2022. Pascarella was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:01
    Photo ID: 7396411
    VIRIN: 220801-F-MO780-2002
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 531.77 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Airmen recount deployment during OAR [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB Airmen recount deployment during OAR
    Dover AFB Airmen recount deployment during OAR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dover AFB Airmen recount deployment during OAR

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Team Dover
    OAR
    Deployer
    OAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT