    The Gunston Hall Conducts U.S. – Findland Bilateral Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    The Gunston Hall Conducts U.S. – Findland Bilateral Exercise

    BALTIC SEA

    04.27.2016

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    Baltic Sea (Aug. 14, 2022) Finnish Navy Jehu-class U700 Combat Boats participate in maneuvering drills with the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during a U.S. – Finland bilateral exercise in the Baltic Sea. Gunston Hall (LSD 44) is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2016
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7396208
    VIRIN: 220814-N-PS818-1005
    Resolution: 6383x4255
    Size: 945.48 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Gunston Hall Conducts U.S. – Findland Bilateral Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

