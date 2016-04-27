The Gunston Hall Conducts U.S. – Findland Bilateral Exercise

Baltic Sea (Aug. 14, 2022) Finnish Navy Jehu-class U700 Combat Boats participate in maneuvering drills with the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during a U.S. – Finland bilateral exercise in the Baltic Sea. Gunston Hall (LSD 44) is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

