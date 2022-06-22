Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Secretary Of Commerce Harry Lightsey Profile

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey is working to bring business and innovation to the state. Sect. Lightsey says the time is now to take advantage of emerging technologies which will beneift those living within SC.

    State House
    Secretary of Commerce
    Commerce Department
    Harry Lightsey
    South Carolina Secretary of Commerce

