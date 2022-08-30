Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF USSOCOM Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    SECDEF USSOCOM Change of Command

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Outgoing U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Commander Army Gen. Richard Clarke speaks during a USSOCOM Change of Command ceremony at the Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 21:19
    Photo ID: 7395272
    VIRIN: 220830-D-PM193-1955
    Resolution: 4010x2673
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF USSOCOM Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Austin
    coc
    SECDEF
    Change of Command
    USSOCOM
    United States Special Operations Command

