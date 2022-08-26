Luis LaRacuente, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resident engineer, looks over blueprints for the future 325th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022. The USACE team assigned to the Tyndall rebuild oversees all planned and active military construction projects alongside the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to ensure successful completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:44 Photo ID: 7394963 VIRIN: 220826-F-UI192-1004 Resolution: 4128x6192 Size: 3.64 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall CDC set to open March 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.