    Tyndall CDC set to open March 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Tyndall CDC set to open March 2023

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luis LaRacuente, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resident engineer, looks over blueprints for the future 325th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022. The USACE team assigned to the Tyndall rebuild oversees all planned and active military construction projects alongside the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to ensure successful completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7394963
    VIRIN: 220826-F-UI192-1004
    Resolution: 4128x6192
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall CDC set to open March 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    325th Fighter Wing
    Tyndall Rebuild

