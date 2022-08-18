Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It Takes Bulls! [Image 14 of 15]

    It Takes Bulls!

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Justin Lanning, Commander of Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates techniques to conquer the weaver obstacle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. The troop conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
