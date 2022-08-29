U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, tours the training grounds at MCRD San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7393339 VIRIN: 220829-M-DA549-1039 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.19 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manny Monday [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.