U.S. Army Airborne EOD technicians participate in international parachute competition

    EXTER, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Sgt. Robert T. Paul Jr. (left) and 1st Sgt. Rob Crull (right) represented the U.S. Army's 192nd Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) at Leapfest 2022, together with Staff Sgt. Charlie Cacavas from the 28th EOD Company (Airborne) and Sgt. Shane C. Krieski from the 767th EOD Company. Airborne teams from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force competed with teams from Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Courtesy photo.

