Sgt. Robert T. Paul Jr. (left) and 1st Sgt. Rob Crull (right) represented the U.S. Army's 192nd Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) at Leapfest 2022, together with Staff Sgt. Charlie Cacavas from the 28th EOD Company (Airborne) and Sgt. Shane C. Krieski from the 767th EOD Company. Airborne teams from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force competed with teams from Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:31 Photo ID: 7393157 VIRIN: 092922-A-A4433-002 Resolution: 2141x1697 Size: 1.3 MB Location: EXTER, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Airborne EOD technicians participate in international parachute competition [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.