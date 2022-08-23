Dust Devils, a wind phenomenon

220823-N-AS200-8212 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 23, 2022) – "115" EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Dust Devils" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 launches from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. VX-31 is based at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. and charged with conducting safe, effective, and efficient flight testing and evaluation of aircraft and weapon systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
08.23.2022
08.29.2022 14:07
7392977
220823-N-AS200-8212
3389x2259
5.28 MB
NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
1
0
