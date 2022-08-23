220823-N-AS200-8212 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 23, 2022) – "115" EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Dust Devils" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 launches from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. VX-31 is based at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. and charged with conducting safe, effective, and efficient flight testing and evaluation of aircraft and weapon systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 14:07 Photo ID: 7392977 VIRIN: 220823-N-AS200-8212 Resolution: 3389x2259 Size: 5.28 MB Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dust Devils, a wind phenomenon, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.