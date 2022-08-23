Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dust Devils, a wind phenomenon

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220823-N-AS200-8212 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 23, 2022) – "115" EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Dust Devils" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 launches from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. VX-31 is based at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. and charged with conducting safe, effective, and efficient flight testing and evaluation of aircraft and weapon systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dust Devils, a wind phenomenon, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    Growler
    CNAF
    VX-31
    Dust Devils

