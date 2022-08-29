Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts Air Assault and SBF LFX [Image 5 of 5]

    1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts Air Assault and SBF LFX

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to Hardrock and Bulldog Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Air Assault Operations in conjunction with a Support by Fire Live Fire Exercise on August 29, 2022, at Babadag Training Area, Romania. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died for. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Public Affairs.)

