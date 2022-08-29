1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts Air Assault and SBF LFX

Soldiers assigned to Hardrock and Bulldog Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Air Assault Operations in conjunction with a Support by Fire Live Fire Exercise on August 29, 2022, at Babadag Training Area, Romania. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died for. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Public Affairs.)

