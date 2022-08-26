Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 ABW celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 3 of 3]

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland members participate in the 377th Air Base Wing Women’s Equality Day celebration at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., August 26, 2022. The celebration included opening remarks from Col. Elizabeth Keller, 377th ABW vice commander, a women’s equality presentation, a trivia game with prizes, and snacks and refreshments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Women's Equality Day
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    377th Air Base Wing
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

