Team Kirtland members participate in the 377th Air Base Wing Women’s Equality Day celebration at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., August 26, 2022. The celebration included opening remarks from Col. Elizabeth Keller, 377th ABW vice commander, a women’s equality presentation, a trivia game with prizes, and snacks and refreshments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:13 Photo ID: 7392763 VIRIN: 220826-F-ST571-1019 Resolution: 5191x3454 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377 ABW celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.