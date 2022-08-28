2022 DoD Warrior Games Closing Ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2022) Athletes, families, and friends celebrate during the closing ceremony for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, August 28, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)

