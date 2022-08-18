Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UXO discovery and disposal [Image 8 of 8]

    UXO discovery and disposal

    OSAN AB, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) leans against a tree as part of a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. Simulated UXOs are placed during training events for post attack reconnaissance teams to discover and ensure proper procedures for removal and disposal of highly dangerous materials are followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 01:56
    Photo ID: 7392223
    VIRIN: 220818-F-RI665-003
    Resolution: 5702x3794
    Size: 12.5 MB
    Location: OSAN AB, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UXO discovery and disposal [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal
    UXO discovery and disposal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Osan
    Exercise
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    51st FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT