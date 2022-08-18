UXO discovery and disposal

A simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) leans against a tree as part of a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. Simulated UXOs are placed during training events for post attack reconnaissance teams to discover and ensure proper procedures for removal and disposal of highly dangerous materials are followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

