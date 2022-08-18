Osan trains multi-capable Airmen under ACE

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway before flight during a training event at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. During the training, the 36th FS conducted multiple mission sorties in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

