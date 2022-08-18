Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan trains multi-capable Airmen under ACE [Image 1 of 2]

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway before flight during a training event at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. During the training, the 36th FS conducted multiple mission sorties in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 23:48
    Photo ID: 7392037
    VIRIN: 220818-F-NX702-1017
    Resolution: 7065x4378
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan trains multi-capable Airmen under ACE [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ACE
    Osan AB
    25th FS
    36th FS
    FGS
    Agile Combat Employment
    Fighter Generation Squadron

