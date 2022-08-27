Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Talent Show [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Talent Show

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220827-N-VJ326-1313 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – Master Chief Navy Counselor Jason Caldera, from San Antonio, breakdances during a talent contest aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7391769
    VIRIN: 220827-N-VJ326-1313
    Resolution: 4670x3113
    Size: 781.93 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Talent Show [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Talent Show
    USS Tripoli Talent Show
    USS Tripoli Talent Show
    USS Tripoli Talent Show
    USS Tripoli Talent Show
    USS Tripoli Talent Show
    USS Tripoli Talent Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT