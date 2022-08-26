Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 2 of 4]

    Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220826-N-VI040-1042 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 26, 2022)  Lt. William Clark, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Officer, places a combination cover on Ensign Michael Johnson during his commissioning ceremony held onboard NAF Atsugi Aug. 26, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7391670
    VIRIN: 220826-N-VI040-1042
    Resolution: 3422x4429
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Commissioning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CPO
    Ensign
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Commissioning Ceremony
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT