    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in Orient Shield opening ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in Orient Shield opening ceremony

    JAPAN

    08.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors with 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Orient Shield 22 on Camp Kengun, Japan, Aug. 27, 2022. Advisors from the 5th SFAB will train and advise members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and integrate with the U.S. Army Japan headquarters during Orient Shield 22, the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 07:16
    Photo ID: 7391125
    VIRIN: 220827-A-CY959-032
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in Orient Shield opening ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in Oriental Shield opening ceremony
    USARPAC
    SFAB
    Indopacom
    freeandopenindopacific
    OrientShield
    OrientShield22

