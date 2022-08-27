5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in Orient Shield opening ceremony

Advisors with 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Orient Shield 22 on Camp Kengun, Japan, Aug. 27, 2022. Advisors from the 5th SFAB will train and advise members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and integrate with the U.S. Army Japan headquarters during Orient Shield 22, the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory)

