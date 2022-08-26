Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball [Image 8 of 9]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2022) Team Army and Team Ukraine prepare for the ball to be served during the sitting volleyball game at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:09
    Photo ID: 7390853
    VIRIN: 220826-A-GJ727-1094
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Seated Volleyball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT