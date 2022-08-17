Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Equality Day observance [Image 2 of 2]

    Women’s Equality Day observance

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Michael Rowland 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    (From left) Participants in the Defense Federal Community’s Women’s Equality Day observance Aug. 17 included Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin, DFAS Federal Women’s Program Chair Debra Casper, DLA Land and Maritime’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Director Penny Copp, Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s Accounting Standards and Reporting Director Rebecca Beck, DLA Land and Maritime Division Chief of Research Review and Analysis Natasha Porter and DLA Land and Maritime Acquisition Specialist Amy Rich. Beck delivered keynote remarks, Rich served as Mistress of Ceremonies and Griffin sang the National Anthem to open the program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7390792
    VIRIN: 220817-D-RE244-005
    Resolution: 6755x4825
    Size: 19.55 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day observance [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Rowland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s Equality Day observance
    Women’s Equality Day observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s Equality Day program emphasizes empowerment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s Equality Day
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime
    Federal Women's Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT