(From left) Participants in the Defense Federal Community’s Women’s Equality Day observance Aug. 17 included Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin, DFAS Federal Women’s Program Chair Debra Casper, DLA Land and Maritime’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Director Penny Copp, Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s Accounting Standards and Reporting Director Rebecca Beck, DLA Land and Maritime Division Chief of Research Review and Analysis Natasha Porter and DLA Land and Maritime Acquisition Specialist Amy Rich. Beck delivered keynote remarks, Rich served as Mistress of Ceremonies and Griffin sang the National Anthem to open the program.

