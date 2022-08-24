Welcome Home VMGR-352!

U.S. Marine Corps Staff SGt. Tyler Delaura with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, walks with his family at the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa homecoming, on MCAS Miramar, California, Aug. 22, 2022. The deployment was a successful integration of elements of three Fleet Marine Force squadrons to provide critical rapid personnel recovery and medical evacuation capabilities to U.S. and partner forces operating in East Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

