    Welcome Home VMGR-352! [Image 11 of 11]

    Welcome Home VMGR-352!

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff SGt. Tyler Delaura with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, walks with his family at the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa homecoming, on MCAS Miramar, California, Aug. 22, 2022. The deployment was a successful integration of elements of three Fleet Marine Force squadrons to provide critical rapid personnel recovery and medical evacuation capabilities to U.S. and partner forces operating in East Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7390564
    VIRIN: 220822-M-MP127-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home VMGR-352! [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    VMGR-352
    Raiders
    C-130
    Combined Joint Task Force

