Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Dan Johnson, with the Fort Drum Readiness Relocation Program, helps family members make mindfulness jars Aug. 25 during the Chillfest event at LeRay Mansion. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:17
    Photo ID: 7389327
    VIRIN: 220825-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2712x1751
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest
    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest
    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest
    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest
    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program
    Fort Drum SFRD
    Chillfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT