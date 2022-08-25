Dan Johnson, with the Fort Drum Readiness Relocation Program, helps family members make mindfulness jars Aug. 25 during the Chillfest event at LeRay Mansion. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 08:17
|Photo ID:
|7389327
|VIRIN:
|220825-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|2712x1751
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum families relax while enjoying stress management activities at Chillfest
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT