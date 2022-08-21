Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Nitze Daily Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220821-N-EH998-1080 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 21, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Charles Piloni charts a ship position aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 21. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

