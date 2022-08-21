USS Nitze Daily Operations

220821-N-EH998-1080 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 21, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Charles Piloni charts a ship position aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 21. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

