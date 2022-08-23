Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Regional Support Site Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVSUP BSC | Regional Support Site Visit

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Thomas Zimmerman 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (August 23, 2022)

    Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, Naval Supply System Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), talks with personnel from NAVSUP BSC Regional Support Sites (RSS) during a visit to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, August 23. The visit served as an opportunity for NAVSUP BSC RSS employees to collaborate in-person with leadership assigned to NAVSUP BSC in Mechanicsburg on mission, functions, and capabilities. NAVSUP BSC RSS employees are positioned regionally to sustain fleet support globally, and are located in Norfolk, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Bremerton, Washington; San Diego, California; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

    U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP BSC
    Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center

