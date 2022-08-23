NAVSUP BSC | Regional Support Site Visit

220823-N-FF527-0111



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(August 23, 2022)



Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, Naval Supply System Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), talks with personnel from NAVSUP BSC Regional Support Sites (RSS) during a visit to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, August 23. The visit served as an opportunity for NAVSUP BSC RSS employees to collaborate in-person with leadership assigned to NAVSUP BSC in Mechanicsburg on mission, functions, and capabilities. NAVSUP BSC RSS employees are positioned regionally to sustain fleet support globally, and are located in Norfolk, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Bremerton, Washington; San Diego, California; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

