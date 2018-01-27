Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA Legends visit SJAFB [Image 10 of 10]

    AFA Legends visit SJAFB

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the Air & Space Forces Association speak to pilots assigned to the 333rd Fighter Squadron during the AFA Legends Tour at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2022.The AFA works to advocate and promote aerospace power that will favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2018
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7388186
    VIRIN: 180127-F-XN600-1362
    Resolution: 8161x5441
    Size: 32.29 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFA Legends visit SJAFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

