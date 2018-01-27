Members of the Air & Space Forces Association speak to pilots assigned to the 333rd Fighter Squadron during the AFA Legends Tour at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2022.The AFA works to advocate and promote aerospace power that will favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2018 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:41 Photo ID: 7388186 VIRIN: 180127-F-XN600-1362 Resolution: 8161x5441 Size: 32.29 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA Legends visit SJAFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.