PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – This spring, senior students from the University of Hawaii (UH) College of Engineering, presented a design of an underwater robotic arm as part of a Senior Design/Capstone Project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). The students presented their project to school staff, faculty and project supervisors from PHNSY & IMF.



The shipyard and the University of Hawaii System maintain an educational partnership in which programs are developed so that students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics may earn academic credit for work on PHNSY & IMF projects to include research and technology. Under this partnership, UH System faculty, staff and students can use PHNSY & IMF engineering assets and resources. (Official U.S. Navy photo William Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7388184 VIRIN: 220324-D-QL164-007 Resolution: 3348x2424 Size: 1.55 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Hawaii Students Hold Senior Capstone at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 2 of 2], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.