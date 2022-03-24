Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Hawaii Students Hold Senior Capstone at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    University of Hawaii Students Hold Senior Capstone at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – This spring, senior students from the University of Hawaii (UH) College of Engineering, presented a design of an underwater robotic arm as part of a Senior Design/Capstone Project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). The students presented their project to school staff, faculty and project supervisors from PHNSY & IMF.

    The shipyard and the University of Hawaii System maintain an educational partnership in which programs are developed so that students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics may earn academic credit for work on PHNSY & IMF projects to include research and technology. Under this partnership, UH System faculty, staff and students can use PHNSY & IMF engineering assets and resources. (Official U.S. Navy photo William Anderson)

