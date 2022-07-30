Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberators hold South Pacific Air Force Multi-mission exercise

    Liberators hold South Pacific Air Force Multi-mission exercise

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    459th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 459th Air Refueling Wing held its wing-wide South Pacific Air Force Multi-mission exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 22-30, 2022. Wing Airmen tested their skills, capabilities and ability to adapt in a contested and challenging environment. Nearly every squadron in the wing participated in this exercise to include wing staff agencies and the medical squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Cierra Presentado)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Photo ID: 7388032
    VIRIN: 220730-F-EU949-005
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberators hold South Pacific Air Force Multi-mission exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

